Barbara Ann Franks, 81, of Fairmont went to be with her Lord at her home on Monday, March 14, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on January 07, 1941, a daughter of the late Claude J. and Nellie Marie Sell Jackson. She was a loyal member of the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and Women’s Club. She loved Country Music and often attended Sagebrush Roundup Events. She is survived by her son Todd Franks and his wife Jennifer of Fairmont; two daughters Carla Rae Shultz and her husband Jim of Blacksville, and Veronica Marie McQuain and her husband Jamie of Fairmont; one brother David Jackson and his wife Debbie of East Hampton, Connecticut; eight grandchildren Krista Blosser and her husband Troy, J.D. Jenkins and his wife Kimverlee, Todd Shultz, Aaron Shultz, Schuyler Franks, Noah Franks, Cheyann McQuain and Kendra McQuain; seven great grandchildren Jalyn Jenkins, Isabella Blosser, Dalton Blosser, Colton Davis, Athena Blalock, Cooper Jenkins, and Callen Jenkins and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Carl Ray Franks who passed on February 10, 2007. Friends may call at the Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Bert Coffman, Pastor Jim Zinn and Pastor Bill Durst officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank all of Barbara’s care givers for the compassion care provided to her over the years. Memorial Contributions may be made to Walnut Grove United Methodist Church 1210 Grafton Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554, Sagebrush Roundup 2580 Bunner Ridge Rd, Fairmont, WV 26554 or the Disability Action Center 448 Leonard Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554. Memories and Condolences may be sent to www.carpenterandford.com

