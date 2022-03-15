Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are investigating after a woman’s body was found in Deckers Creek.

Morgantown police and firefighters found the body of an adult woman in the creek Monday afternoon.

The woman was identified as 48-year-old Candace McLaughlin of Morgantown.

McLaughlin was reported as missing on Sunday.

Authorities say there were no apparent signs of injury or trauma to her body.

McLaughlin’s body has been sent to a state lab in Charleston for further examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 304-284-7454 or leave an anonymous tip by calling the MPD Tip Line at 304-284-7520.

