Boyd Wilford Chilton, 87, a resident of Norton, passed from this life Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Good Samaritan Center of Barbour County. Boyd was born Saturday, December 1, 1934, in Norton, a son of the late Walter Wilford Chilton and Grace Katherine Vanscoy Chilton. He was married to Virginia Smith Chilton who preceded him in death. Left to cherish Boyd’s memory is one daughter, Amie Chilton and companion, Roy Hedrick, two sisters, Dawn Manchego and Linda Vuckovich and husband, Michael, one granddaughter, Virginia Hedrick and one great granddaughter, Ellieana Shaffer. Preceding Boyd in death besides his wife and parents, were three sisters, Cora, Madeline, and Nancy, and one brother, Sherman. Boyd was a graduate of Coalton High School and had served in the United States Air Force from 1955 until 1959 having achieved the rank of Airman 2nd Class. He had worked in maintenance with the WV Department of Highways. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. He was a member of Phillips Chapel at Jimtown. Boyd’s request for cremation was honored. A Celebration of Life will be held at Phillips Chapel Church at Jimtown on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 3pm with Pastor Julie Davis officiating. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Boyd Wilford Chilton. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

