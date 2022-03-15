Carolyn Loraine Goff Rhoades, 75, of Morgantown, WV, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, in the Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, surrounded by her family. Carolyn was born on December 19, 1946 in Flemington, WV, a daughter of the late William and Edith May Cochran Goff. She is survived by her three children, Brian Rhoades and his wife Kelli of Good Hope, Amy Blankenship and her husband Michael of Charleston, and Jason Rhoades and his wife Anthea of Morgantown; six grandchildren, Nathan Rhoades and his wife Carrie Jo, Tia Rhoades, Morgan Cooper and her husband Matt, Logan Blankenship, Joseph Rhoades and Natalie Rhoades; three great-grandchildren, Adelynn Rhoades, Benjamin Rhoades, and Jace Cooper; siblings, Elaine Nutter of Good Hope and Bill Goff and wife Jan of FL; brother-in-law, Bob Headley of Morgantown; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Michael Nutter, and days earlier by her sister, Kathryn Headley. Carolyn was a resident of Stonerise Healthcare in Morgantown for the past year. She previously held a career as billing clerk at the United Hospital Center. She was Christian by faith and attended Horizon’s Church where she enjoyed going to Bible study. She was an avid reader of the Bible and adored romance novels. She loved to play Hot Dice, laying in the sun and going to the beach. She was known for her sweet tooth and loved many sugary treats, especially Hot Tamales. She anxiously awaited her regular candy deliveries from her son Jason. She will be sadly missed by her loved ones. In keeping with her wishes, Carolyn will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St, Nutter Fort, WV 26301 on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm where a memorial service will be held at 5:00pm with Pastor Quint Pitts officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.