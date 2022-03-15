The City of Bridgeport announces their selection for the position of City Manger

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In July 2021, Bridgeport’s City Manager Randy Wetmore announced his retirement to be closer to his family.

Following this news city council and Wetmore started their search for the next City Manager.

They planned to have the new manager selected by the end of November 2021. Wetmore was set to retire in early 2022.

However, the council hadn’t found someone they thought would be the best fit for the city yet.

So, Wetmore extended his time to assist in the process of finding his replacement.

Through the use of GovHR, they were able to advertise the position across the country online and through social media and found their new City Manager.

“Of course, we had some Zoom calls with some of the candidates at the beginning of last week. We had in-person interviews,” Mayor Andy Lang said.

Brian Newton from Fremont, Nebraska, was selected as the council’s choice for this position.

Newton had degrees in Management and Business Administration.

They hoped to have Newton start his job as City Manager by May 1.

