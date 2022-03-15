Advertisement

CupCakerie set to host the West Virginia 5th Annual Cupcake and Beer Festival

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local cupcake shop in Morgantown is hosting an event that is sure to appeal to just about everyone this Saturday.

“CupCakerie” will be hosting the West Virginia 5th Annual Cupcake And Beer Festival.

The idea came from a meeting between a local cupcake shop and a craft beer company.

They decided to put the two together.

The event is also a way for other local businesses to put their products on display.

‘’It’s local businesses supporting each other, so we are selling a lot of local craft beer available for tasting and we have a peperoni roll contest what lot of venders with peperoni rolls will come.”

The event is this Saturday From 3 to 9 p.m. at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

