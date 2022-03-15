CupCakerie set to host the West Virginia 5th Annual Cupcake and Beer Festival

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local cupcake shop in Morgantown is hosting an event that is sure to appeal to just about everyone this Saturday.

“CupCakerie” will be hosting the West Virginia 5th Annual Cupcake And Beer Festival.

The idea came from a meeting between a local cupcake shop and a craft beer company.

They decided to put the two together.

The event is also a way for other local businesses to put their products on display.

‘’It’s local businesses supporting each other, so we are selling a lot of local craft beer available for tasting and we have a peperoni roll contest what lot of venders with peperoni rolls will come.”

The event is this Saturday From 3 to 9 p.m. at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.