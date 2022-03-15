Dale Arvin Kerns, 80, a resident of Valley Bend, passed from this life Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the WV Caring Hospice Inpatient Center. Dale was born Friday, May 23, 1941, in Beverly, a son of the late Willard M. Kerns and Mabel V. Turner Kerns. On December 13, 1980, in North Carolina, he married Shelbia Jean Mills who preceded him in death on November 7, 2013. Left to cherish Dale’s memory are two sons, Timothy D Kerns and wife, Alicia of Newbern, NC and Samuel “Terry” Kerns and fiancé, Kelly, of Pensacola, FL, four siblings, Vesta Vandevender and husband, Owen, of Valley Bend, Violet Davis and husband, Dale of Cottonwood, AL, Thomas Kerns and wife, Linda, of Price, UT, and Gail Kerns of Rainelle, six grandchildren, Morgan, Tyler, Anthony, Madison, Saige, and Walter, one great grandson, Joseph, several nieces and nephews, and Dale’s fiancé, Goldie Hamrick of Valley Bend. Besides his wife and parents, Dale was preceded in death by his oldest sister, Wanda Champ. After graduating high school, Dale served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1962. He worked as a Safety Inspector for the State of North Carolina until he retired in 2004. Dale enjoyed fishing and camping. He was a member of the American Legion 9th District and had attended Rivers of Living Waters Ministries. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home on Thursday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11am. Pastor Mike Boggs will officiate and interment will follow at Mountain State Memorial Gardens in Gilman where members of H.W. Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the WV Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for Dale Arvin Kerns. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

