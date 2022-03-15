Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested on Monday after officers said he broke into two Fairmont churches and tried to escape custody while being processed.

Korte-Markel Pettis, 22, of Fairmont, was captured on security footage at First Baptist Church in Fairmont on March 6th entering through an unsecured door, according to a criminal complaint.

While inside the church, officers said Pettis forced entry into the pastor’s office and rummaged through the daycare center, stealing three Kindle Fire Tablets.

On March 9th, court documents say Pettis forced entry through a lower-level window using a small rock into the Fleming Memorial Church in Fairmont, as seen on the church’s security cameras outside of the church.

Officers said Pettis forced entry into several offices while inside the church, stealing approximately $50 in cash.

The Church also told officers Pettis stole 9 cases of Girl Scout Cookies from the room where entry was made.

While in custody for the two breaking-and-entering charges on March 14th, officers said Pettis attempted to escape through the men’s restroom in the processing room.

The report says Pettis locked the bathroom door and climbed into the ceiling after ripping down ceiling tiles.

Officers later located Pettis hiding on top of the ductwork above the bathroom.

Pettis has been charged with two counts of felony breaking-and-entering and one count of escape.

Pettis is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $120,036 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.