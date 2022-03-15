Flemington man arrested for allegedly firing shots at man cutting wood

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Flemington man was arrested on Monday after officers said he fired two shots at a man who was cutting wood.

Officers responded to a Flemington home Monday afternoon and met with the victim, according to a criminal complaint.

The man told officers that he was cutting wood on a hill adjacent to a home Hershel Parks, 67, of Flemington, lived in, court documents say.

Officers said Parks came out of his home and began to yell at the man to get off of his property and that “he doesn’t have any rights to be here” before firing two shots towards him above his head.

Parks has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and prohibited person from possessing firearms.

Parks is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

