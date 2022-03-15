Advertisement

Glenville State women’s basketball punches ticket to Elite Eight with win over Charleston

Pioneers named 2022 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Champions
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a few years in the making, but Glenville State has punched their ticket to the Elite Eight with a 89-58 win over University of Charleston.

With the win, the Pioneers are the 2022 NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional Champions.

Glenville let up some points to Charleston at the beginning of the second, but once they got their footing, they extended their lead to 32 with 4L38 remaining, the biggest lead of the night at that point.

Zayikah Winfield led in scoring with a game-high 19 points.

Head Coach Kim Stephens on the victory, “It was our night tonight.. our girls have worked so hard all season, and they deserve that moment, and I was glad that they could have it”, “I’m so happy that we get to keep playing, I’m so happy they earned this, ebcasue this has been the goal for several years, so this feels really good.”

