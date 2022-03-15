Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be as sunny as yesterday, and slightly warmer, as a stable weather pattern brings warm air into our region. This afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with clouds coming from a disturbance west of us. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the low-60s, about 10 degrees warmer than average for mid-March. Tonight, skies will be partly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the upper-30s, slightly warmer than this morning. Overall, today will not be bad. Tomorrow afternoon, a low-pressure system in the south will bring clouds into our area, but we still stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures rise into the upper-60s, so it will be a warm afternoon. Then overnight, that same low-pressure system might bring a few light rain showers into WV, especially in the mountains, but they won’t produce much (likely about 0.1″ at most in some areas). Ultimately, tomorrow will be a bit cloudy but okay. Thursday and Friday will also involve highs in the mid-to-upper-60s, and skies will be relatively cloudy on both days. In other words, up until Friday evening, the workweek will be nice. Then on Friday evening into Saturday, a low-pressure system pushes in and brings widespread light rain into the area. Rain chances might even last into Sunday morning, as the back-end of the system moves east. While rain totals are uncertain this far out, it’s likely that we won’t see much rain from this system. This rain will also send temperatures right into the 50s, so we’re back to seasonable levels. Then we dry out on Sunday, and we’re left with rising temperatures as we move into Monday. In short, barring a sprinkle on Wednesday night, we mostly stay dry and spring-like for the next several days, up until the first weekend of spring, when light rain moves in.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with some clearing during the afternoon. Winds will come from the SW at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, a nice afternoon. High: 62.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, before we clear out overnight. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-30s. Overall, a calm night. Low: 38.

Wednesday: Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, with clouds building in during the evening hours. So it will be a nice day. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s. So it will be a warm, nice afternoon. Overnight, light rain showers push in. High: 72.

Thursday: Any leftover rain showers should be gone by early-morning, and they won’t produce much (likely 0.1″ at most). By the afternoon, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, so it will be a bit gray. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, not a bad day. High: 65.

