Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 15, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday! It was a lovely day across the area, with most of our temperatures in the low and mid-60s. Some clouds did make an appearance, but they are pushing their way east, making for calm and clear conditions tonight. Temperatures will only fall to the upper 30s and low 40s by tomorrow morning, and by the afternoon highs will jump to the low 70s. Those above-average temperatures will be paired with mostly sunny skies through the early afternoon, until thin high clouds start to roll in. Those clouds will become thicker through the evening as a low-pressure system tracks to our east. Most of the rain will stay to our east, but late Wednesday night could see some quick-moving showers, especially to the east of our area. Those showers mostly clear by the time we wake up Thursday, barring a few quick, light isolated showers. Most of Thursday will be a cloudy day, with temperatures back to the low 60s and upper 50s. Friday’s temperatures jump back to the low 70s, and skies will be partly cloudy until later in the night when a low-pressure system starts to push rain into the state. This rain will linger throughout Saturday as well, and as the system moves east, cooler air will keep temperatures in the 50s. By Sunday, the first day of spring, showers clear and the day will be partly cloudy, but temperatures will again be in the 50s. By the start of next week, however, temperatures return to the 60s, and mostly dry conditions will persist.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Clouds increasing in the afternoon. High: 72

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 65

Friday: A mix of clouds and sun. High: 72

