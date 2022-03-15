Mabel Agnes Canfield Fulton, 70, formerly of Parsons, and for the past several years, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life Friday, March 11, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Agnes was born Tuesday, April 17, 1951, in Hendricks, a daughter of the late Charles Canfield and Mabel Huffman Moyers. On August 30, 1968, at Oakland, Md., she was married to Howard Franklin Fulton who preceded her in death on January 19, 2008. Left to cherish Agnes’ memory is three children, Lee Fulton and wife, Courtney, Becky White and husband, Kevin, and Daniel Fulton, all of Elkins, three half-brothers, Ronnie and Donnie Canfield, Danny Johnson, three half-sisters, Elma Fulton, Catherine Gatto, and Martha Lipscomb, three grandchildren, Katie Fulton, Shaneah Fulton, and Emily White, five great grandchildren, Daniel Worles, Lukas Worles, Addie Worles, Noah Worles, and Ellissa Phillips, and a special friend, Larry Mitchell. Preceding Agnes in death besides her parents and husband was two daughters, Tammy Fulton and Hazel Lansberry. Agnes attended the schools of Tucker County. She had previously worked at CJ Maggies and the Parsons Nursey. She enjoyed reading her Bible, family dinners, and spending time on her phone playing games and spending time on social media. She was a member of Full Gospel Fellowship. Visitation will be held at Full Gospel Fellowship in Glenmore on Saturday, March 18, 2022, from 11am until 1pm, the funeral hour. Rev. Jerry Helmick will officiate and the family’s request for cremation will then be honored. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Mabel Agnes Canfield Fulton. Send online condolences to the family at: www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

