Man charged after allegedly hitting children, kicking woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he struck three children and kicked a woman.

Officers responded to a home in Elkins for a reported assault on January 23rd at approximately 8:52 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Reports say Randolph E911 told officers a woman called to report that Devin Turner, 26, had attacked her and was hitting her.

Officers reported that Turner left the home prior to officers arriving on the scene.

The woman said Turner was arguing with her when he pushed her down and “started kicking her in the head,” court documents say.

When the woman tried to get back up, Turner allegedly pushed her back down.

Officers said the woman told them her three children, ages 6-11, tried to intervene when Turner struck them.

The report says one of the children hit Turner in the head with a hammer, leading him to stop hitting the woman and running out of the home.

According to officers, the children were distraught and visibly upset when talked to.

EMS personnel responded to treat the injuries sustained.

Turner has been charged with child abuse and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

