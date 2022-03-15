Advertisement

Man charged after allegedly hitting children, kicking woman

A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he struck three children and kicked a woman.
Devin Turner
Devin Turner(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Randolph County after officers said he struck three children and kicked a woman.

Officers responded to a home in Elkins for a reported assault on January 23rd at approximately 8:52 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Reports say Randolph E911 told officers a woman called to report that Devin Turner, 26, had attacked her and was hitting her.

Officers reported that Turner left the home prior to officers arriving on the scene.

The woman said Turner was arguing with her when he pushed her down and “started kicking her in the head,” court documents say.

When the woman tried to get back up, Turner allegedly pushed her back down.

Officers said the woman told them her three children, ages 6-11, tried to intervene when Turner struck them.

The report says one of the children hit Turner in the head with a hammer, leading him to stop hitting the woman and running out of the home.

According to officers, the children were distraught and visibly upset when talked to.

EMS personnel responded to treat the injuries sustained.

Turner has been charged with child abuse and is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Owen Robert Scott
Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges
Photo: West Virginia DNR
West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings to return
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say

Latest News

Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Manchin: Flights to NCWV Airport will continue
Robert Swiger
Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room
WVDOH
170 acres of trees cleared from West Virginia roadways