Advertisement

Man wanted in stabbing at New York’s MoMA arrested in Philly

Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was...
Police say a man stabbed two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct.(Source: NYPD via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police early Tuesday arrested a man at a Philadelphia bus terminal who is wanted in the stabbing of two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

Officers found Gary Cabana, 60, sleeping on a bench. He was arrested without incident, police said. Philadelphia police said they were searching for him in connection with a fire that was set at a nearby hotel in the city on Monday.

New York City police said Cabana was caught on video leaping over a reception desk and stabbing two employees inside the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday after he was denied entrance. The museum workers, a 24-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were stabbed multiple times and were stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s membership was revoked for two separate incidents of disorderly behavior at the museum in recent days, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said.

A letter informing the man of his expired membership was sent out on Friday, Miller said, and he showed up at the museum Saturday saying he intended to see a film that was playing.

“He became upset about not being allowed entrance, and then jumped over the reception desk and proceeded to attack and stab two employees of the museum multiple times,” Miller said.

MoMA, founded in 1929, is one of New York City’s top tourist attractions, drawing more than 700,000 visitors in 2020. Its collection of modern art includes “The Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh and works by Henri Matisse and Paul Gauguin.

The museum evacuated patrons after the attack and closed. It was scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Robert Scott
Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges
Photo: West Virginia DNR
West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings to return
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

Latest News

A beating of an Asian woman was caught on video.
Police: Man who hit Asian woman more than 125 times in apartment building arrested
A family-owned gas station in Texas says thieves stole more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel.
Thieves steal 1,000 gallons of fuel in Texas
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine’s capital under fire; 3 EU nation leaders to visit
A beating of an Asian woman was caught on video.
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian woman caught on video