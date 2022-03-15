Advertisement

Manchin: Flights to NCWV Airport will continue

“Losing this essential service could cause irreparable harm to our communities in the state, which has been investing considerably in economic development and tourism,” Manchin wrote in part.
(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced on Tuesday that flights to North Central West Virginia Airport will continue following an announcement last week from SkyWest in which they planned to discontinue Essential Air Service to CKB.

In the same announcement from SkyWest, plans were also in place to discontinue EAS to Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisberg.

Senator Manchin urged Secretary Buttigieg to place a hold on the termination of air services at the two airports to protect local economies and transportation options in Clarksburg and Lewisburg.

Following Senator Manchin’s efforts, DOT announced a hold on the termination of these air services and issued a request for proposals for replacement services.

“Air service is absolutely critical for West Virginia, connecting our communities to the rest of the country, helping businesses export their products, and increasing tourism to our great state. I am requesting the DOT work to preserve the air service we have until another provider can be found,” Senator Manchin wrote in part. “For years, I have continually fought for Essential Air Service program funding which provides quality, reliable air travel, increased visitors and new economic opportunities to the Mountain State.”

North Central West Virginia Airport confirmed with 5 News that flights will continue.

“Losing this essential service could cause irreparable harm to our communities in the state, which has been investing considerably in economic development and tourism. CKB has an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion, and future development is estimated to double the economic impact and create more than 1,000 jobs,” Senator Manchin continued.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owen Robert Scott
Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges
Photo: West Virginia DNR
West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings to return
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
A shooting in a family car took the life of a young mother on Saturday.
Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

Latest News

Robert Swiger
Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room
WVDOH
170 acres of trees cleared from West Virginia roadways
3 finalists to be West Virginia State president visit campus
California man gets prison for stealing forest user fees