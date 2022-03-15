Manchin: Flights to NCWV Airport will continue

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced on Tuesday that flights to North Central West Virginia Airport will continue following an announcement last week from SkyWest in which they planned to discontinue Essential Air Service to CKB.

In the same announcement from SkyWest, plans were also in place to discontinue EAS to Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisberg.

Senator Manchin urged Secretary Buttigieg to place a hold on the termination of air services at the two airports to protect local economies and transportation options in Clarksburg and Lewisburg.

Following Senator Manchin’s efforts, DOT announced a hold on the termination of these air services and issued a request for proposals for replacement services.

“Air service is absolutely critical for West Virginia, connecting our communities to the rest of the country, helping businesses export their products, and increasing tourism to our great state. I am requesting the DOT work to preserve the air service we have until another provider can be found,” Senator Manchin wrote in part. “For years, I have continually fought for Essential Air Service program funding which provides quality, reliable air travel, increased visitors and new economic opportunities to the Mountain State.”

North Central West Virginia Airport confirmed with 5 News that flights will continue.

“Losing this essential service could cause irreparable harm to our communities in the state, which has been investing considerably in economic development and tourism. CKB has an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion, and future development is estimated to double the economic impact and create more than 1,000 jobs,” Senator Manchin continued.

