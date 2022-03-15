Martha Jean Norris Warnick, 83, of River Falls in Woodbridge, Virginia, died peacefully on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born February 17, 1939, in Fairmont, West Virginia to the late Lawrence Taylor Norris and Myrtle Morgan Norris. Martha Jean is survived by her husband, The Reverend Harvey L. Warnick Sr., her son, Harvey L. Warnick Jr. and his wife Christina, of Silver Spring, Maryland, her daughter Elizabeth (Beth) Warnick of Reston, Virginia, her Grandchildren, Matthew Warnick of Silver Spring, Maryland and Emma Warnick of Elkton, Maryland, her sister, Nancy Kay Norris Malcolm and her husband John of Morgantown, WV, and her brother Thomas W. Norris and his wife Tonya of Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Edna Ann Norris and Mary Ann Norris Wilson. Martha Jean graduated from East Fairmont High School and from Fairmont State College. She practiced Real Estate for nearly 50 years, the most recent being as a Real Estate Broker Associate at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty. Martha Jean was also an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Woodbridge, Virginia. A graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Family members and close friends will meet at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. for a time of sharing before going in procession to the Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.