Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man faces charges after 19 credit cards, 9 hotel room keys, and drugs were found in a Harrison County hotel room.

Officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Monday and smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said a vehicle search took place, and marijuana, a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, two alprazolam tablets, and ten oxycodone pills were found in the vehicle.

The driver allegedly told officers the vehicle belonged to her boyfriend, Robert Swiger, 45, of Morgantown, who was at a hotel room in Bridgeport.

When officers arrived at the hotel room, Swiger opened the door so officers could search the room.

The report says officers found the following in the hotel room:

Alprazolam tablets

Oxycodone pills

Aluminum foil that contained fentanyl

Two bags of methamphetamine

Naloxone strips

A bag containing an unknown substance

$60 cash

At least nine hotel room keys

At least 19 credit cards

Four cell phones

One tablet

A computer

Officers said Swiger was placed under arrest and “admitted to delivering some of the alprazolam tablets in Bridgeport” to a man in exchange for the Fentanyl located inside the aluminum foil inside the hotel room.

Swiger has been charged with possession with intent to deliver alprazolam and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

Swiger is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

