South Harrison falls to Ravenswood in State Quarterfinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison kicked off Class AA play in the 2022 High School Boy’s Basketball Tournament, facing off with Ravenswood.

The Hawks have only hit the court in Charleston twice in program history, this being the first in 23 years.

Corey Boulden was in typical fashion, leading the team with a game-high 24 points. The largest lead of the game came from the Hawks in the first, holding an eight point advantage, but letting up 21 points in the second quarter was a shocker to South Harrison, but they still entered half with a 28-25 lead.

While South Harrison put up more shots, Ravenswood connected on more, taking the game down to the final buzzer. A five-second violation with seconds on the clock put the ball back in Ravenswood’s hands, and that sealed the game, the Hawks falling 49-46.

Head Coach Tom Sears noted post game, “I told the guys leaving the locker room how important it’s going to be to use the feeling they have right now... so we can try to make it back next year and go deeper.”

Senior Parker Bunch was confident that this isn’t the end for the Hawks, “There’s been a huge difference in the way we play and actually see the foundation be completed and build a house.. next year they are going to finish building the house.”

