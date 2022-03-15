State senate passes resolution for Ukrainian refugees

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State lawmakers unanimously passed a resolution urging President Biden to expedite the immigration process for Ukrainian refugees...

5′s John Blashke breaks down what this could mean for West Virginia.

The West Virginia state senate unanimously passed a resolution calling for easier access for Ukrainian refugees to come to the state.

Current backlogs in U.S. embassies in Europe are hundreds of days long. Some are so overwhelmed they can’t accept any more applications.

Kristina Pelchar is a WVU student, her sister and mother are still in Ukraine.

“I was talking on the phone with my sister and then I heard the sirens its scary that she’s experiencing that right now,” said Pelchar. “I want to get my sister here and I don’t know how.”

It’s estimated there are currently over 2.5-million Ukrainian refugees.

The state senate’s resolution proposed welcoming hundreds of thousand of them to West Virginia.

WVU professor and former refugee relocator Erik Herron says it’s a difficult process.

”What that requires is a lot of coordination a lot of cooperation and depending on the size and scale of refugee resettlement you need more organizations and more organizational resources involved in that,” said Herron.

He says serious investment in infrastructure is needed in order to ensure resettlement is successful. This involves government entities working with private businesses.

He added it would be very difficult to do.

Despite the hurdles, Pelchar says she is grateful for the resolution and time is of the essence.

“And if it only gets worse we really need to get more and more support in order to survive,” said Pelchar. “The only thing to do is just to talk about that and I hope that I will be heard because this is not only my life it is her life that is being decided right now.”

Reporting in Bridgeport John Blashke 5 news.

