Taylor County woman sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County woman has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars for a child pornography charge, authorities said.

Ashley Marie Weber, 39, of Thornton, was sentenced on Tuesday to 336 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld said Weber pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.”

Weber admitted to using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County, according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the incident.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

