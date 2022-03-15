Advertisement

Taylor County woman sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge

A Taylor County woman has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars for a child pornography charge, authorities said.
Ashley Marie Weber
Ashley Marie Weber(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Taylor County woman has been sentenced to 28 years behind bars for a child pornography charge, authorities said.

Ashley Marie Weber, 39, of Thornton, was sentenced on Tuesday to 336 months of incarceration for a child pornography charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld said Weber pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Production of Child Pornography.”

Weber admitted to using a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct and producing child pornography from that conduct in June 2020 in Taylor County, according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI investigated the incident.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Owen Robert Scott
Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges
Photo: West Virginia DNR
West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings to return
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say

Latest News

Hershel Parks
Flemington man arrested for allegedly firing shots at man cutting wood
Korte-Markel Pettis
Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody
Justice: W.Va. reaches 2nd-highest export growth rate
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek