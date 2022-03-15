Tucker County advances to Class A State Semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County tipped-off with Pendleton County for the first game of the 2022 High School Boy’s Basketball State Tournament.

After an evenly matched first half that sent the teams into half tied at 25, the Mountain Lions were full force by the time they hit the fourth quarter, building their lead to the largest of the game to 15 with 1:50 left to play.

That energy remained, Tucker County finishing with a 59-45 win. Haden Wamsley led with a game-high 17 points.

Head Coach Daniel Hemlick put just how significant this win was after the game, “Two years ago we won four games, now we’re in the state semifinals, so I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys.”

Last year, the Mountain Lions snuck into the state tournament, losing in the quarterfinals to Man.

Tucker advances to play Greater Beckley Christian, Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in the Class A State Semifinals.

