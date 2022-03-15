Advertisement

Tucker County advances to Class A State Semifinals

Mountain Lions showcase strong fourth for a 59-45 victory
Tucker County advances to State Semifinals with win over Pendleton County
Tucker County advances to State Semifinals with win over Pendleton County(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Tucker County tipped-off with Pendleton County for the first game of the 2022 High School Boy’s Basketball State Tournament.

After an evenly matched first half that sent the teams into half tied at 25, the Mountain Lions were full force by the time they hit the fourth quarter, building their lead to the largest of the game to 15 with 1:50 left to play.

That energy remained, Tucker County finishing with a 59-45 win. Haden Wamsley led with a game-high 17 points.

Head Coach Daniel Hemlick put just how significant this win was after the game, “Two years ago we won four games, now we’re in the state semifinals, so I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys.”

Last year, the Mountain Lions snuck into the state tournament, losing in the quarterfinals to Man.

Tucker advances to play Greater Beckley Christian, Thursday at 11:15 a.m. in the Class A State Semifinals.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Owen Robert Scott
Philippi man arrested for allegedly trying to stab woman with scissors
Two men have been charged in connection with a murder that happened Sunday morning.
Two men arrested on murder charges
Photo: West Virginia DNR
West Virginia Gold Rush trout stockings to return
Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say

Latest News

South Harrison falls to Ravenswood in Class AA Quarterfinals
South Harrison falls to Ravenswood in State Quarterfinals
Glenville State Women's Basketball punches ticket to NCAA Division II Elite Eight
Glenville State women’s basketball punches ticket to Elite Eight with win over Charleston
2022 HS Boys Basketball Tournament bracket breakdown
What to expect in this year’s high school boys basketball state tournament
WVU Women's Basketball denies WNIT bid
WVU women’s basketball declines WNIT bid