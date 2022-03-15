Vehicle fire spreads to vacant home in Enterprise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said crews are working on a fire that started with a vehicle and spread to a vacant home.

The vehicle fire was reported to officials at approximately 4:32 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Soon after, officials said the fire spread to the surrounding area, including a vacant home.

911 Center officials told 5 News the fire is still active and crews are still on the scene, as of 5:00 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Harrison County EMS responded to the fire in addition to the Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Valley, and Worthington Fire Departments.

