What to expect in this year’s high school boys basketball state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The action in Charleston is not quite done, this week will feature seven North Central West Virginia teams in the 2022 High School Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Class A is highlighted by Tucker County, who have only two losses on the season, and are undefeated in class play, they will take on Pendleton County in the quarterfinals, Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. to kick off the tournament.

South Harrison has played their way to the No. 5 seed in Class AA, they face No. 4 Ravenswood Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. Braxton County put up a successful postseason to land them in the state tournament after an 14-11 season, they play No. 2 St. Marys on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. St. Marys handed South Harrison their sole loss on the season.

Class AAA features three area teams, Fairmont Senior, North Marion and Grafton. The Polar Bears have the highest seed of the group at No. 3, they will face Herbert Hoover on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. North Marion is making their first appearance in Charleston since 2013, they tip-off with NO. 1 Shady Spring on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Grafton earned the No. 5 seed, leading them to matchup with No. 4 Wheeling Central Catholic to wrap up the Wednesday games at 9 p.m.

Morgantown is the only North Central West Virginia team in Class AAAA, and the only area team with the No. 1 seed in this year’s tournament. They are up to play No,. 8 Musselman. If they advance, they will take on the winner of George Washington vs. South Charleston. GW vs. Morgantown was the 2021 State Title game, the Mohigans taking a heartbreaking one-point loss.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.