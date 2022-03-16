Bell joins list of Ritchie County athletes heading to Glenville State

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County’s Gavin Bell is headed to Glenville State to play football, joining Gus Morrison and Marlon Moore as a Pioneer next fall.

Bell will suit up at offensive line and bolster an incoming roster filled with North Central West Virginia talent.

“[Coach Kellar] recruits all over this area: Doddridge, Williamstown, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South,” Bell said. “It’s kinda cool to see people you played against in high school be one of your teammates next year.”

Bell was a part of Ritchie County’s run to the state championship in 2021, which ended in a state title for the program.

“Winning a state championship is the pinnacle of high school sports,” Bell said. “You can’t go any farther. I guess to top it all off signing with a college is pretty special.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.