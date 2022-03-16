COVID-19 W.Va. | 872 active cases

Advertisement

The West Virginia DHHR reports as of March 16, there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
The West Virginia DHHR reports as of March 16, there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases statewide.(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 16, 2022, there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

The number of active cases is at the lowest point West Virginia has seen in months.

There have been 24 deaths reported since the last report on Tuesday, with a total of 6,622 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 67-year old female from Mercer County, a 74-year old male from Putnam County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 75-year old male from Fayette County, a 39-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old male from Logan County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Fayette County, a 73-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Logan County, an 87-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Berkeley County, a 76-year old female from Fayette County, a 69-year old female from McDowell County, a 73-year old male from Hampshire County, a 74-year old female from Cabell County, an 89-year old female from Raleigh County, a 91-year old male from Lewis County, an 80-year old male from Mason County, an 82-year old male from Marshall County, a 101-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 78-year old male from Harrison County.

As of Wednesday, 262 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 72 have been admitted to the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 positive patients have not been this low since August 2021.

5 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, and no pediatric patients are in the ICU or on a ventilator.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (38), Boone (7), Braxton (12), Brooke (19), Cabell (42), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (3), Fayette (29), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (20), Hampshire (0), Hancock (8), Hardy (1), Harrison (33), Jackson (8), Jefferson (23), Kanawha (57), Lewis (7), Lincoln (6), Logan (14), Marion (41), Marshall (49), Mason (20), McDowell (23), Mercer (36), Mineral (7), Mingo (24), Monongalia (62), Monroe (5), Morgan (1), Nicholas (18), Ohio (13), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (4), Pocahontas (3), Preston (22), Putnam (25), Raleigh (39), Randolph (7), Ritchie (5), Roane (7), Summers (11), Taylor (13), Tucker (8), Tyler (2), Upshur (9), Wayne (14), Webster (1), Wetzel (15), Wirt (0), Wood (26), Wyoming (18). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

