Advertisement

Crews battle multiple brush fires in Clarksburg

Multiple fire crews are battling three separate brush fires in Clarksburg.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling three separate brush fires in Clarksburg.

The first call for the brush fires came into the Harrison County 911 Center at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The fires are located near Downriver Rd., Dawson Mine Rd., and Cortese Rd. in Clarksburg, according to the 911 Center.

3 fires in Clarksburg
3 fires in Clarksburg(WDTV)

The photo pictured above is near Dawson Mine Rd.

The fire is on top of the pictured hill. You can see some of what has been burned and put out.

Officials on the scene tell 5 News they are battling three separate brush fires totaling about four acres.

No buildings have been damaged in the fires.

However, the terrain is making it very difficult for fire crews to get to. They are having to use ATVs to reach the blaze.

Officials say they hope to have it contained within the hour.

Stick with 5 news as updates become available.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Ashley Marie Weber
Taylor County woman sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge
Robert Swiger
Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Korte-Markel Pettis
Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody

Latest News

Foster care advocates concerned after WVa bill’s defeat
Foster care advocates concerned after WVa bill’s defeat
West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools
West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools
Crews battle multiple brush fires in Clarksburg
Crews battle multiple brush fires in Clarksburg
Potholes Wreaking Havoc Across NCWV
Potholes Wreaking Havoc Across NCWV
Potholes Wreaking Havoc Across NCWV
Potholes Wreaking Havoc Across NCWV