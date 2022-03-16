Crews battle multiple brush fires in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling three separate brush fires in Clarksburg.

The first call for the brush fires came into the Harrison County 911 Center at approximately 2:30 p.m.

The fires are located near Downriver Rd., Dawson Mine Rd., and Cortese Rd. in Clarksburg, according to the 911 Center.

3 fires in Clarksburg (WDTV)

The photo pictured above is near Dawson Mine Rd.

The fire is on top of the pictured hill. You can see some of what has been burned and put out.

Officials on the scene tell 5 News they are battling three separate brush fires totaling about four acres.

No buildings have been damaged in the fires.

However, the terrain is making it very difficult for fire crews to get to. They are having to use ATVs to reach the blaze.

Officials say they hope to have it contained within the hour.

