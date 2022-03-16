Fairmont Senior advances to semifinals with win over Herbert Hoover

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With an early-morning win over No. 6 Herbert Hoover, No. 3 Fairmont Senior is headed to the Class AAA state semifinals.

The Polar Bears credited their defense late in the game, holding off a rally from the Huskies to grab the 56-47 win.

Zycheus Dobbs (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Eric Smith (10 points, 12 rebounds) posted double-doubles for Fairmont Senior; DeSean Goode added 15 points.

Fairmont Senior will face No. 7 Scott in the semifinals on Friday at 11:15 a.m. after the Skyhawks upset No. 2 Logan to advance.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.