Fairmont Senior advances to semifinals with win over Herbert Hoover

Double-doubles from Zycheus Dobbs and Eric Smith elevate Polar Bears
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball
Fairmont Senior boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - With an early-morning win over No. 6 Herbert Hoover, No. 3 Fairmont Senior is headed to the Class AAA state semifinals.

The Polar Bears credited their defense late in the game, holding off a rally from the Huskies to grab the 56-47 win.

Zycheus Dobbs (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Eric Smith (10 points, 12 rebounds) posted double-doubles for Fairmont Senior; DeSean Goode added 15 points.

Fairmont Senior will face No. 7 Scott in the semifinals on Friday at 11:15 a.m. after the Skyhawks upset No. 2 Logan to advance.

