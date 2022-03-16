Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | March 16, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be warmer than yesterday, although we will see more clouds. This afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy. Clouds will increase from the south during the evening, ahead of a low-pressure system lifting towards our region. Winds will be light and come from the southeast. Temperatures will reach the low-70s, temperatures usually seen in late-April. Overall, it will be a nice day to go outside. Overnight, the low-pressure system lifts east of our region, bringing light rain showers to the area. Most of the light rain will be in the mountains, which won’t see much (about 0.2″ at most). Barring that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s, so it will be a mild night, with light rain. Tomorrow, the rain is gone by 9 AM, and we’re left with cloudy skies. Winds will be light and come from the west, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, expect a gray, but otherwise nice, afternoon. The period of nice, calm conditions lasts throughout Friday afternoon as well, with peeks of sunshine on Friday afternoon. Clouds then thicken through the late-afternoon, and by the evening hours, another low-pressure system lifts in from the west, bringing rain showers into our area. These rain showers will be scattered, and rain chances last overnight into Saturday. The rain showers won’t produce much, but don’t be surprised if you see raindrops in your area. More light rain comes on Saturday afternoon, and it’s not until Sunday morning that the rain goes away. This leaves behind highs in the upper-50s and cloudy skies, so we end the weekend on a cool note. Heading into Monday, a high-pressure system clears out skies and allows temperatures to reach the low-60s, so we start the workweek on a nice note. In short, today will be a good day to go outside, tomorrow morning brings light rain, and more light rain comes this weekend.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so expect some sunshine. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-70s, well above-average for this time of year. Overall, a nice day. High: 72.

Tonight: Skies will be overcast, and light rain showers start pushing in overnight. Most of the rain will be in the mountains, with the lowlands expecting on-again, off-again showers. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s. Overall, expect some raindrops tonight. Low: 50.

Thursday: The light rain continues until after 8 AM, then the rain moves out and we’re left with cloudy skies. Not much rain expected, with about 0.1″ of rain at most. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-60s, above-average for this time of year. Overall, a gray, warm afternoon. High: 66.

Friday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with overcast skies during the evening hours. During that time, scattered rain showers will come into our area, becoming lighter overnight. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Overall, a warm, gray afternoon, with rain chances in the evening. High: 75.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.