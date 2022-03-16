Advertisement

Kayla Smith’s Wednesday Evening Forecast | March 16, 2022

A little bit of showers tonight, then more showers for the start of the weekend!
By WDTV News Staff and Kayla Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday! Today was a beautiful day with temperatures pushing into the low 70s. Skies were mostly clear until clouds started rolling in through the afternoon. Clouds will persist tonight ahead of a low-pressure system tracking up the East Coast. Most of the rain with this system will stay to our east, but the possibility of isolated showers in our area exists from about midnight tonight until 9am tomorrow morning. By then, the rain will clear out, leaving behind clouds for the rest of the day. With increased cloud cover tonight, temperatures will stay mild throughout the night, dropping to only the upper 40s for most of the area. Tomorrow’s highs will be lower than today’s, but still above average in the mid-60s. By the end of Thursday clouds move out, making for calm and clear conditions into Friday morning. Friday’s highs will jump back to the low 70s, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon ahead of a low-pressure system to the west. That system will start pushing rain into NCWV late Friday night, and the rain will last throughout Saturday. The rain will remain through Saturday night, and as temperatures drop, higher elevations could see a transition to light snow showers. By Sunday afternoon, high pressure to the south will dry us all out, leading to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 50s for the first day of spring. 60-degree temperatures return for the start of next week, but showers are likely to make a return by midweek.

Tonight: Isolated showers possible. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High: 65

Friday: Increasing clouds; Late PM showers. High: 72

Saturday: Light rain showers. High: 60

