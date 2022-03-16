McFarland joins W.Va. Secretary of State’s Office as Herndon Fellow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that University of Charleston student Ryan McFarland has joined his office as a Herndon Fellow.

The prestigious Judith A. Herndon Fellowship gives college students an in-depth opportunity to learn more about the legislature and a state office or agency.

The internship will run through April 8th.

McFarland is a graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Pleasants County.

Now a senior at the University of Charleston (UC), McFarland is majoring in Political Science and Multidisciplinary Studies that combines English, Communications and Psychology.

He is a first-generation college student who occasionally travels home on the weekends where he enjoys blacksmithing, fishing, and mechanics.

McFarland was active in student government in high school and wanted to continue his interest in student leadership when he arrived at UC.

He was active in the UC Student Government Association his freshman, sophomore and junior years. Then last year, he was elected to serve as Student Body President.

“Ryan is a natural leader. We’re happy to have him join the Secretary of State’s Office,” said Secretary Warner. “As we work with our county clerks to prepare for the May 10 Primary Election, I am excited to get Ryan’s input on how we can get more young adults interested and active in the voting process.”

The Judith A. Herndon Fellowship program is an internship sponsored by the West Virginia Legislature.

The primary goal of the Fellows program is to instruct selected full-time undergraduates from institutions of higher learning in West Virginia in the theory and operation of legislatures and the legislative process.

The Herndon Fellows Program was established by the WV Legislature in May 1980. The program was named in honor of Judith A. Herndon, a former member of the House of Delegates (1970-1974) and the Senate (1974-1980).

