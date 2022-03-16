Advertisement

Morgantown Can’t Wait begins discussing housing problems in the city

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown Can’t Wait held a meeting to discuss affordable, accessible, and safe housing in the city.

Field director with WV Can’t Wait, Sarah Hutson, said they started this effort after members of the community asked for assistance.

“Organizers in Morgantown reached out to us and said we really wanted to get involved in housing. It’s a huge issue here in Morgantown. Can you help?” she said.

While they can’t do everything that people suggested. Hutson said they were taking in all the information they could get to determine the common issues with housing in the city.

She explained this problem has only grown as the cost of living continued to rise across the country.

“When you think about things like gas and transportation that are more expensive. Folks have to live somewhere else. So, they are not able to get back to their job or their family. It makes it really impossible. But they don’t have a lot of options. So, it’s not just an issue of unsheltered folks, even though that’s obviously a huge issue. It’s working-class folks not being able to live here,” Hutson added.

While only a few people showed up to the meeting. She said the group planned to hold more meetings on the topic and invite members of the community.

