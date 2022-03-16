National Board Certified Teachers honored during recognition celebration
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education honored 101 educators Tuesday evening as part of the annual National Board Certification Recognition Celebration.
This year, 35 educators are newly certified and 66 renewed their certification during the 2020 – 2021 school year.
National Board Certification is the gold-standard credential for educators in the United States.
Much like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure.
The rigorous process, which can take three years to complete, includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.
“The data is clear about National Board Certified Teachers and their profound impact on student learning,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike. We commend our educators’ commitment to pursue this important credential, especially during the challenging times we have experienced over the past two years.”
West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs,17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs, and 19th in the nation for the number of NBC renewals.
Currently, there are 1,144 NBCTs in the Mountain State.
In addition, West Virginia is one of 25 states that compensates NBCTs and is one of 21 states that reimburses all associated NBC fees.
This support includes an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE and additional salary enhancements offered by most counties.
WVDE also provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process.
The following are new members of the National Board Certified Teachers in West Virginia:
- Elaina Jewell, Berkeley
- Jenifer Kisner (Gearhart), Berkeley
- Caspia Sheppard, Boone
- Jessica Malinky, Brooke
- Lauren Arvon, Cabell
- Kristen Austin, Cabell
- Rhonda France, Cabell
- Andrew Richardson, Cabell
- Keri Hurst, Doddridge
- Amy Taylor, Fayette
- Randall Wolfe, Hardy
- Samantha Buckler (Janes), Jefferson
- Matthew Cox, Kanawha
- Celi Oliveto, Marion
- Diana Aston, Marshall
- Lelia Carver, Mercer
- Samantha Dove, Mercer
- Crystal Heckman, Monongalia
- Michelle Morris, Monongalia
- Lucy Scotti, Monongalia
- Jessica Thomas, Monongalia
- Darcie Barno, Preston
- Stacy Davis, Putnam
- Sarah Gibson, Putnam
- Alisha Adams, Raleigh
- Amanda Allen, Raleigh
- Bryana Beckett, Raleigh
- Melissa Campbell, Raleigh
- Leann Chesley, Raleigh
- Kellie Snuffer, Raleigh
- Richard Snuffer, Raleigh
- Rebecca Bartlett, Taylor
- Katherine McLean, Wood
The following are member renewals of the National Board Certified Teachers in West Virginia:
- Mark Albright, Berkeley
- Laura Bohrer, Berkeley
- Kevin Frankhouser, Berkeley
- Alanda Hall, Berkeley
- Michael Knepper, Berkeley
- Nancy McDonald, Berkeley
- Bethany Miller, Berkeley
- Mallory Painter, Berkeley
- Erin Peralta, Berkeley
- Margaret Ponton, Berkeley
- Gina Pratt, Berkeley
- Kasandra Price, Berkeley
- April Rearick, Berkeley
- Jessica Ruqus, Berkeley
- Samantha Slone, Berkeley
- Kristin Spataro, Berkeley
- Lisa Spataro, Berkeley
- Amy Uccellini, Berkeley
- Loren Berry, Boone
- Teresa Ball, Cabell
- Maggie Chenoweth, Cabell
- Anna Holst, Cabell
- Brian Baker, Greenbrier
- Meredith Canterbury, Greenbrier
- Amy Hannahs (Coursin), Hancock
- Christina Rollins, Harrison
- Leslie Haynes, Jackson
- Melissa O’Brien, Jefferson
- Connie Boggs, Marion
- Adrin Fisher, Marion
- Jessica Ford, Marion
- Brittany Springer, Marshall
- Shawna Zervos, Marshall
- Jodie Roush, Mason
- Ashley Shaw, Mercer
- Emily Smith, Mercer
- Christine Cline, Mingo
- Mary McCord, Monongalia
- Sarah Ann Wilson, Monongalia
- Summer McClintock, Morgan
- Ellen Newton, Morgan
- Albert Bucon, Ohio
- Helen Kudrav, Ohio
- Melanie Riddle, Ohio
- Jacqueline Shriner, Ohio
- Miranda Saul, Putnam
- Laura Shabdue, Putnam
- Rachelle Williams, Putnam
- Elizabeth Calvert, Raleigh
- Terri Gunter, Raleigh
- Julie Midkiff, Raleigh
- Cindi Reeves, Raleigh
- Lucy Godwin, Randolph
- Barbara Laugh, Ritchie
- Whitney Dobson, Wood
- Sara Klesel, Wood
- Alisha Smithberger, Wood
- Jennifer Anderson, WVDE
- Cynthia Sorsaia, WVDE
- Carla Warren, WVDE
- Angela Boninsegna, Wyoming
