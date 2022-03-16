National Board Certified Teachers honored during recognition celebration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education honored 101 educators Tuesday evening as part of the annual National Board Certification Recognition Celebration.

This year, 35 educators are newly certified and 66 renewed their certification during the 2020 – 2021 school year.

National Board Certification is the gold-standard credential for educators in the United States.

Much like other professions, NBC symbolizes accomplished practice beyond licensure.

The rigorous process, which can take three years to complete, includes four components: content knowledge; differentiation in instruction; teaching practice and learning environment; and effective/reflective practice.

“The data is clear about National Board Certified Teachers and their profound impact on student learning,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The West Virginia Department of Education wholeheartedly supports National Board Certification precisely for the outcomes that benefit students and teachers alike. We commend our educators’ commitment to pursue this important credential, especially during the challenging times we have experienced over the past two years.”

West Virginia’s support of the program has led to the state ranking 13th in the nation for the percentage of NBCTs,17th in the nation for the number of new NBCTs, and 19th in the nation for the number of NBC renewals.

Currently, there are 1,144 NBCTs in the Mountain State.

In addition, West Virginia is one of 25 states that compensates NBCTs and is one of 21 states that reimburses all associated NBC fees.

This support includes an annual $3,500 salary supplement provided by the WVDE and additional salary enhancements offered by most counties.

WVDE also provides mentors to assist those pursuing their certification and it also reimburses the $1,900 in fees associated with the application process.

The following are new members of the National Board Certified Teachers in West Virginia:

Elaina Jewell, Berkeley

Jenifer Kisner (Gearhart), Berkeley

Caspia Sheppard, Boone

Jessica Malinky, Brooke

Lauren Arvon, Cabell

Kristen Austin, Cabell

Rhonda France, Cabell

Andrew Richardson, Cabell

Keri Hurst, Doddridge

Amy Taylor, Fayette

Randall Wolfe, Hardy

Samantha Buckler (Janes), Jefferson

Matthew Cox, Kanawha

Celi Oliveto, Marion

Diana Aston, Marshall

Lelia Carver, Mercer

Samantha Dove, Mercer

Crystal Heckman, Monongalia

Michelle Morris, Monongalia

Lucy Scotti, Monongalia

Jessica Thomas, Monongalia

Darcie Barno, Preston

Stacy Davis, Putnam

Sarah Gibson, Putnam

Alisha Adams, Raleigh

Amanda Allen, Raleigh

Bryana Beckett, Raleigh

Melissa Campbell, Raleigh

Leann Chesley, Raleigh

Kellie Snuffer, Raleigh

Richard Snuffer, Raleigh

Rebecca Bartlett, Taylor

Katherine McLean, Wood

The following are member renewals of the National Board Certified Teachers in West Virginia:

Mark Albright, Berkeley

Laura Bohrer, Berkeley

Kevin Frankhouser, Berkeley

Alanda Hall, Berkeley

Michael Knepper, Berkeley

Nancy McDonald, Berkeley

Bethany Miller, Berkeley

Mallory Painter, Berkeley

Erin Peralta, Berkeley

Margaret Ponton, Berkeley

Gina Pratt, Berkeley

Kasandra Price, Berkeley

April Rearick, Berkeley

Jessica Ruqus, Berkeley

Samantha Slone, Berkeley

Kristin Spataro, Berkeley

Lisa Spataro, Berkeley

Amy Uccellini, Berkeley

Loren Berry, Boone

Teresa Ball, Cabell

Maggie Chenoweth, Cabell

Anna Holst, Cabell

Brian Baker, Greenbrier

Meredith Canterbury, Greenbrier

Amy Hannahs (Coursin), Hancock

Christina Rollins, Harrison

Leslie Haynes, Jackson

Melissa O’Brien, Jefferson

Connie Boggs, Marion

Adrin Fisher, Marion

Jessica Ford, Marion

Brittany Springer, Marshall

Shawna Zervos, Marshall

Jodie Roush, Mason

Ashley Shaw, Mercer

Emily Smith, Mercer

Christine Cline, Mingo

Mary McCord, Monongalia

Sarah Ann Wilson, Monongalia

Summer McClintock, Morgan

Ellen Newton, Morgan

Albert Bucon, Ohio

Helen Kudrav, Ohio

Melanie Riddle, Ohio

Jacqueline Shriner, Ohio

Miranda Saul, Putnam

Laura Shabdue, Putnam

Rachelle Williams, Putnam

Elizabeth Calvert, Raleigh

Terri Gunter, Raleigh

Julie Midkiff, Raleigh

Cindi Reeves, Raleigh

Lucy Godwin, Randolph

Barbara Laugh, Ritchie

Whitney Dobson, Wood

Sara Klesel, Wood

Alisha Smithberger, Wood

Jennifer Anderson, WVDE

Cynthia Sorsaia, WVDE

Carla Warren, WVDE

Angela Boninsegna, Wyoming

