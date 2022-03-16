Potholes Wreaking Havoc Across NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve all had problems with potholes but, there’s one spot on I-79 that’s really causing some costly headaches for drivers.

“It was horrible. It sounded like a gun going off when I hit it.”

Mitch Wood said was driving along in his Camaro a few nights ago when all of a sudden he hit a pothole.

“There wasn’t much light out and, it was just a crater, I didn’t see it until it was too late. Like I said it was extremely loud. It was the hardest I’ve ever hit a pothole in my life. I wasn’t going fast. It was just the right depth and size to perfectly fit my wheel. It was violent,” said Wodd.

Wood isn’t the only person dealing with this issue.

Many people on social media have complained about the potholes on that stretch of I-79.

Carter DeVault, who works at Gwynn tire Fairmont, said it’s an issue they’re seeing day in and day out.

“I would say at least one to two a day. in the last month or so at least ten,” said DeVault

DeVault said they’ve had three calls by early afternoon Wednesday.

He said this is the most potholes he can remember being on the highway.

As for Mitch, like many of you, he’s left with a busted car and, a big bill.

“About 500 dollars a wheel roughly. The tires I think are salvageable. So, over a grand it’s gunna cost,” said Wood.

He said this is a low estimate and it could cost as much as two grand.

He said he’s trying to get reimbursed by the state.

5 news reached out to the Division of Highways to ask what was being done about the issue but, so far, we have not heard back.

