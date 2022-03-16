Remembering a WWII veteran and UHC volunteer

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A 96-year-old former Bridgeport resident has passed away.

If you were wheeled in our out of United Hospital Center between 1991 and 2017 there’s a good chance it was Kenneth Guinn.

According to UHC he logged nearly 17,000 hours over 25 years and was named volunteer of the year in 2004.

Mike Hopkins was Guinn’s former pastor at Simpson Creek Baptist Church, he commended Guinn’s faith.

“He was always very kind he was faithful and he had a great heart for people,” said Hopkins. “Of course the fact that he served as a volunteer at the hospital says a lot about the kind of man that he was.”

Guinn was also a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946.

He will be remembered by his large family.

