Sharon Lea Smith, 74, of Lost Creek, passed away following a courageous battle with Covid-19, COPD, and Myasthenia Gravis on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Sharon was born in Buckhannon on June 15, 1947, a daughter of the late Albert M. and Bessie P. Phillips Hebb. In addition to her parents, one sister, Nancy Hitt, also preceded her in death. On January 3, 1974, Sharon married Eugene “Buddy” Russell Smith and together they shared 48 years at their home in Lost Creek. Buddy will miss her dearly. Also surviving Sharon are her four children: Jimmy Smith and wife, Cindy, Tim Smith and wife, Sherri, J.R. Smith and wife, Allison, and Sheri Smith, all of Lost Creek; six grandchildren: Christian, Faith, Emma, Brendon, Gabriel, and Dean Smith; seven siblings: Barbara Butcher and husband, Linn, Karen Wise, Lola Brandli, Phyllis Wanstreet, Jerry Hebb and wife, Cindy, Donna Jean Hebb, and Patty Lafferty; and several nieces and nephews. She graduated from South Harrison High School’s first graduating class in 1966 and was a Christian by faith. Sharon dedicated her life to taking care of her home and family. Her hobbies included playing games on her computer, scrolling through Facebook, spending time at the Stonewall Jackson Lake whether she was boating, fishing, or camping, family vacations at the beach, and above all else spending time with her grandchildren “Tracking them on her phone.” Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022. A Graveside Service will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with friend, Kim Haws officiating. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sharon Lea Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com

