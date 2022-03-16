Advertisement

Verma Rita (Sandy) Swiger passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.   Born November 29, 1938 in Wolf Summit, WV she was the daughter of the late William and Wilda Sandy. She was preceded in death by her husband and soul mate of 60 years, Gail Swiger, Sr., her beloved granddaughter Shantee Koval, one niece, Regina Lewis Swiger, four sisters and three brothers, Violet, Virginia, Vola Lee, Vince, Clayton and Bill. Surviving are four children, Gail Swiger, Jr., Sherry Aiello and her husband Frank, Lola (Luke) Tipton, Richard Swiger and his wife Evelyn, all of Clarksburg; 12 grandchildren, John Starkey and his wife Crystal of Clarksburg, David Tipton of Baltimore, MD, Shawn Swiger and his partner Angie of Hanover, PA, Jessica McCracken of Clarksburg, Alicia Starkey and her fiancé Jeff Tennant of Clarksburg, Sheena Bowen and her husband Jamie of Clarksburg, Andrea Tipton and her fiancé Larry Bethea of Baltimore, MD, Dalton Swiger of WV, Colton Swiger of Clarksburg, Desiree Jackson, Hunter Jackson and Cody Jackson of Clarksburg; 13 great grandchildren, Jordan, Levi, Chase, Alyvia, Landry, Jacob, Alexis, Dillon, Noah, Chantel, Talia, Olivia and Mya; and two great great grandchildren. Verma was loved by all that knew her and will be missed greatly. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday, March 18, 2022  from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Swiger will be cremated following the visitation.  A private inurnment will take place at a later date with Pastor Rex Swiger presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

