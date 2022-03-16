Advertisement

West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools

Fifth grade teacher Hagit Lifshitz leads a class in reading a book in Hebrew at Eleanor Kolitz...
Fifth grade teacher Hagit Lifshitz leads a class in reading a book in Hebrew at Eleanor Kolitz Hebrew Language Academy, a public charter school in San Antonio, in 2013.(Jennifer Whitney for The Texas Tribune)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Contracts have been approved for five public charter schools in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Professional Charter School Board announced the approval Tuesday, West Virginia Public Broadcasting reported. The contracts are between a school and a management company that will provide the curriculum.

The board in November approved charter schools in Morgantown, Nitro and Jefferson County, along with two online charter schools.

Last month the state Supreme Court lifted a lower court’s temporary blockage of public charter schools after some parents sued Gov. Jim Justice and leaders of the House of Delegates and state Senate. Charter school implementation is continuing while broader legal issues are considered before the Supreme Court.

Board chairman Adam Kissel said the board is still looking to hire an executive director.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Ashley Marie Weber
Taylor County woman sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Robert Swiger
Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room
Korte-Markel Pettis
Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody

Latest News

WVa University to host Appalachian Studies Conference
The West Virginia DHHR reports as of March 16, there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 872 active cases
Morgantown Can't Wait holds meeting to discuss housing in the city.
Morgantown Can’t Wait begins discussing housing problems in the city
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 15, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 15, 2022