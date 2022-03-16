W.Va. breaks record for lowest unemployment rate in state history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% for February 2022.

The decrease breaks the all-time record for the lowest unemployment rate recorded in state history for the 5th consecutive month.

“It’s not an exaggeration when I say right now, today, is the best time ever to get a great job in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “This isn’t a fluke or a one-off. This is record after record after record after record after record, and this is one case where repetition isn’t boring at all.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased for 22 straight months.

The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 1,400 in February, while total employment grew by 2,000 over the month.

“We’re proving that it’s impossible to get tired of all this winning, because we just keep stacking up win after win,” Gov. Justice continued. “We continue to prove that the rocket ship ride I promised is real and it’s happening right now. All West Virginians should be incredibly proud of their state and incredibly proud of what we’ve been able to pull off.”

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rates have broken the all-time state record for the past five months:

Oct. 2021: 4.3%

Nov. 2021: 4.3%

Dec. 2021: 4.3%

Jan. 2022: 4.1%

Feb. 2022: 3.9%

