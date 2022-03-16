W.Va. to release new vacation guide, state highway map

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice hosted an event on Wednesday at Hawks Nest State Park to announce an all-new Vacation Guide unlike any ever seen before, to unveil a new State Highway Map for 2022, and to ceremonially cut the ribbon on over $7 million in improvements to the park lodge and museum.

“We’re truly on our way. Everyone in the outside world wants a piece of West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said. “Today’s announcements are just testimony to all the goodness that’s going on all around us.”

First, the Governor was joined by state Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby to unveil West Virginia’s groundbreaking 2022 Vacation Guide. Instead of the traditional single-copy guide, West Virginia is releasing an exclusive four-part vacation guide collection.

West Virginia the first state in the country to adopt a multi-part vacation guide format.

“We are so excited about these new vacation guides,” Secretary Ruby said. “The Governor has really pushed us each year to innovate with our vacation guides. About 10 years ago, the vacation guide just looked like a phonebook. The state wasn’t making an investment. And I’ll never forget, one of the first things the Governor said was, ‘We’ve got to do better than this.’”

“I love when West Virginia leads the way for the nation,” Gov. Justice said. “This is just another example of how we think big and outside-the-box.”

The four guides each highlight different aspects of what makes West Virginia one of the country’s premier vacation and travel destinations. Titles include Outdoor Recreation, Natural Wonders, Mountain Culture, and, finally, a special guide devoted to America’s newest national park; New River Gorge National Park & Preserve.

The Governor continues to be intimately involved in the vacation guide process, hand-selecting cover photography for each of these guides highlighting West Virginia’s sought-after seasons and activities.

The Natural Wonders guide showcases stunning scenery readily on display – from rushing waterfalls to mountain vistas, lush forests, caves, and starry skies. While the Outdoor Recreation guide focuses on the vast amount of outdoor activities and public lands found across the Mountain State.

The Mountain Culture piece creates a sense of place and highlights the authentic flavors, art, and heritage found in the Mountain State. To round out the series, the collection features a guide to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, detailing the park’s history, recreational opportunities and surrounding mountain towns.

Each of the vacation guides feature QR codes that expand on the published articles and provide online access to exclusive content and trip inspiration from hundreds of tourism businesses across the state.

Also during Wednesday’s event, Gov. Justice and Secretary Ruby gave travelers a sneak peek of the all-new 2022 Highway Map.

The new map features all of West Virginia’s state parks and forests, alongside important traveler information, must-see stops, and scenic country roads to travel throughout West Virginia.

“This is also something the Governor pushed us on,” Secretary Ruby said. “He wanted this to be a keepsake – a collector piece – and, along with our friends from the West Virginia Division of Highways, we came up with an absolutely stunning map.”

Finally Wednesday, the Governor held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting with Secretary Ruby, as well as WVDNR Director Brett McMillion, to celebrate major upgrades at Hawks Nest State Park – including $5 million in improvements to the Hawks Nest lodge and more than $2 million in improvements to the Hawks Nest museum.

“This facility had sat idly by for many, many years. It was very deserving of attention, and our Governor answered,” McMillion said. “What a showpiece we have here now. These restorations will serve West Virginians for years and years.”

Upgrades include new landscaping, a new outdoor pool with a splash pad, a brand new lobby, front desk area, and public restrooms. Lodge rooms have been renovated with new furnishings, ADA accessibility has been expanded, and more.

