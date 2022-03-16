Advertisement

WVa University to host Appalachian Studies Conference

The event will feature craftivism, podcasting and hip-hop performances.
(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University is hosting a conference this week devoted to the study and promotion of the Appalachian region.

The 45th annual Appalachian Studies Conference, “Making, Creating and Encoding: Crafting Possibilities in Appalachia” is taking place from Thursday to Sunday. The event will feature craftivism, podcasting and hip-hop performances.

Travis Stimeling, West Virginia University professor of musicology and one of the conference organizers, said this will be the first time the University has hosted the conference since 1995.

“Historically, the conference is where activists, scholars and creative people get together to share interesting things they’ve done and vibe off each others’ work,” Stimeling said in a press release “Here we’ll have a mix of folks who code, as well as do old-school arts and crafts. We’ll have presentations on topical matters such as public health, education and how arts raise aware of social justice issues.”

The keynote speaker for the four-day conference will be Deesha Philyaw, whose debut short story collection, “The Secret Lives of Church Ladies” is being turned into an HBO Max series. The book was published by West Virginia University Press. Philyaw will speak Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Canady Creative Arts Center.

Around 800 participants are expected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Ashley Marie Weber
Taylor County woman sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Robert Swiger
Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room
Korte-Markel Pettis
Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody

Latest News

Fifth grade teacher Hagit Lifshitz leads a class in reading a book in Hebrew at Eleanor Kolitz...
West Virginia board OKs contracts for public charter schools
The West Virginia DHHR reports as of March 16, there are currently 872 active COVID-19 cases...
COVID-19 W.Va. | 872 active cases
Morgantown Can't Wait holds meeting to discuss housing in the city.
Morgantown Can’t Wait begins discussing housing problems in the city
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 15, 2022
Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | March 15, 2022