Advertisement

WVU basketball player, Fairmont native enters transfer portal

Fairmont native and WVU basketball player Jalen Bridges announced in a tweet that he is entering the transfer portal.
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) protects the ball from Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2)...
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) protects the ball from Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Morgantown, W.Va., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (William Wotring)(William Wotring | AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont native and WVU basketball player Jalen Bridges announced in a tweet that he is entering the transfer portal.

In the tweet, posted on Wednesday, Bridges thanks Coach Huggins and the staff for allowing an opportunity to play, but he said “I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Bridges goes on to say that his recruitment is now open.

Bridges is a WVU sophomore and graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. He was a forward on WVU’s basketball team.

The tweet from Bridges’ Twitter account is below.

WVU redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell has also reportedly entered the transfer portal. More details will be reported when they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Ashley Marie Weber
Taylor County woman sentenced to 28 years for child pornography charge
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel
Robert Swiger
Morgantown man charged after 19 credit cards, drugs found in hotel room
Korte-Markel Pettis
Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody

Latest News

Fentanyl Pills
AG Morrisey calls on US AG to increase Fentanyl prosecutions and penalites
Mike Carey
WVU women’s basketball coach announces retirement
COVID-19 W.Va. | 872 active cases
COVID-19 W.Va. | 872 active cases
Justice: W.Va. reaches 2nd-highest export growth rate
Justice: W.Va. reaches 2nd-highest export growth rate