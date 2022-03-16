WVU basketball player, Fairmont native enters transfer portal

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont native and WVU basketball player Jalen Bridges announced in a tweet that he is entering the transfer portal.

In the tweet, posted on Wednesday, Bridges thanks Coach Huggins and the staff for allowing an opportunity to play, but he said “I believe it’s in my best interest to enter the transfer portal.”

Bridges goes on to say that his recruitment is now open.

Bridges is a WVU sophomore and graduate of Fairmont Senior High School. He was a forward on WVU’s basketball team.

The tweet from Bridges’ Twitter account is below.

WVU redshirt freshman Isaiah Cottrell has also reportedly entered the transfer portal. More details will be reported when they become available.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.