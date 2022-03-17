Advertisement

Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Marley Washenitz

Washenitz: An incredible high school basketball career
By Casey Kay
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marley Washenitz is the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Washenitz topped off her high school basketball career with the Polar Bears as the 2022 Class AAA state runners-up.

While it wasn’t the outcome the girls were hoping for at states, Washenitz was quick to say how proud she was of her teammates.

“I think we’ve played our hearts out. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I think we definitely gave it our all,” Washenitz said. “I’m just so proud of this team.”

Washenitz made quite the mark during this year’s tournament, hitting her 2,000th point during the state championship game, and leading the tournament in points, free throws made, field goals made, assists and steals. Washenitz also made the Class AAA All-Tournament team.

The loss this year hit Washenitz the hardest.

“Not because of the goal, not because of the trophies, because of the bonds that you made and you’re gonna have to leave that behind.”

Congratulations to Marley Washenitz on an incredible high school basketball career.

