Community to decide how North Marion High School spends $10k

North Marion High School is trying to figure out how to spend an extra $10,000.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion High School is trying to figure out how to spend an extra $10,000.

The money, which comes from the district, can be used for whatever the schools see fit.

North Marion decided to take ideas from the public this year.

Debra Wilfong from North Marion High School says they would love to use the money for a new gym.

She says a new gym would help the whole county.

“We need that second gym with all the sports we have at the school all competing to use one facility, plus the middle schools who do not have a gym large enough also use our gym,” Wilfong said. “So, the second gym would be our ultimate goal.”

Wilfong does say the money can be used to save up for this goal.

The committee that decides what to use the money on is still accepting ideas.

Joro spiders may be coming to West Virginia
