Advertisement

‘Encanto’ star recorded song while in labor

The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album...
The 'Encanto' soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s album charts.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Encanto” actress Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a new interview with “Variety” that she was having contractions while she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle” for the movie’s soundtrack.

It’s not likely she was in the hospital at the time, but her daughter was born the very next day.

The “Encanto” soundtrack has spent the past nine weeks in the No. 1 slot on Billboard’s album charts.

It also spawned the single, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” which stayed in the No. 1 slot on the pop charts for five weeks.

It’s the best performance of any Disney song since “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin” in 1993.

Beatriz also performs vocals for her character Mirabel Madrigal on that song.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McLaughlin
Body of missing woman found in Deckers Creek
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood
West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges (11) protects the ball from Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2)...
WVU basketball player, Fairmont native enters transfer portal
3 fires in Clarksburg
Crews battle multiple brush fires in Clarksburg
Korte-Markel Pettis
Fairmont man charged with breaking into two churches, trying to escape custody

Latest News

A volunteer of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces assists a woman to cross the street in...
Some survivors emerge from Ukraine theater hit by strike
UHC Volunteer, WWII Veteran dies
UHC Volunteer, WWII Veteran dies
Aerial views show a line for gas caused by a free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Drivers getting free gas worth $200,000 from Chicago millionaire
Drivers respond to free gas giveaway in Chicago.
Chicago-area commuters talk about free gas giveaway