Faye O. Boggs, 85, of Sebring, FL formerly of Cottle, went home to be with her Lord on March 15th, 2022. Faye was born on April 29th, 1936 in Newville, WV. She was a 1954 graduate of Sutton High School. She worked at Juergen’s Drug Store in Sutton during her high school years and as a C & P telephone operator until she was married. Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She would constantly say “I love people” and that she did. She enjoyed her class reunions every year and spoke often with her classmates on the phone. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School, where she taught many youth for 18 years at the Cottle Church of God. She spoke with several of those “kids” she called them, often also. Phone calls and mail made her day. She worked for 17 years as a field deputy for the Nicholas County Assessor’s Office collecting tax information from home to home. She seized every opportunity to ask folks if they attended church anywhere? Then she’d tell them she had a good church and would welcome them to attend. She loved her church. She loved her last pastor, Keith Williams and his sweet wife she called “Carrie Ann.” She continued to call him “My Pastor” even after she was forced by health to move to Florida. She was known by many as the Little Lady who lived on the bank and prayed for everybody and the one who took baked turkey’s and carrots cakes to families who had lost their loved ones, or to express her appreciation to them. She continued to send cards and love gifts for the past 2+ years that she lived in Florida, to whomever God put on her heart back home. She wrote to several young men who are incarcerated, who gave her much feedback and thanks for never giving up on them. Faye’s life reflected a lifetime of a Servant’s Heart, but she didn’t want people to make an issue of her sacrifices and service. God will now show her the faces of everybody she helped lead to Him. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie Boggs, her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Rudy Luzader, her son-in-law, Rick Rush, her parents, Earl and Justine Luzader, and two sisters, Colletta and Bethel. She is survived by two sons, Rick (Connie) Boggs and Jeremiah Boggs of Craigsville. two daughters, Barbara (Mike) Bell of Summit Point, WV and Pam Rush of Sebring, FL. brother, Mark Luzader of Woodsfield, Ohio. three grandchildren, Stephanie Rush Whyte of Virginia, Deidra Boggs Warren of California, and Megan Boggs Furman of Ohio. five great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. Funeral services to celebrate Faye’s life will be at 12 o’clock on Saturday, March 26th, 2022 at Little Glade Baptist Church, Camden-on-Gauley, with Pastor Keith Williams, as well as church friends and family. Burial will be at WV Memorial Gardens, Calvin. Friends may join the family for visitation from 10:30 until time of service at noon. Online condolences may be made at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving Faye’s family.

