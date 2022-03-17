Advertisement

Gov. Justice responds to state Democrats’ letter to suspend gas tax

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: THURSDAY, MARCH 17, 8:32 p.m.

Gov. Jim Justice is reacting to the Democrats’ proposal to suspend the state’s gas tax .

He told 5 News, “I cannot legally suspend this tax... The answer is this is nothing but a political stunt, designed to get their names in the headlines and make me look like the bad guy.”

He also said, “The out-of-control gas prices aren’t going to be fixed by us giving a tax break for one month... The only real solution here is to tap into the rich natural resources we have in this state...”

ORIGINAL STORY: THURSDAY, MARCH 17, 5:47 p.m.

Democrats from the West Virginia House and Senate have sent a letter to Gov. Justice to suspend the state’s gas tax for 30 days.

The suspension would help consumers deal with the high gas prices.

The gas tax in West Virginia is 37.5 cents per gallon, and the state’s average gas price, according to AAA, is $4.11 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“We are calling on him to have a 30-day cease to that tax,” said Del. Doug Skaff, (D-Kanawha).

The rally was held on Capital grounds at noon.

Skaff added that consumers would save an average of $8 to $10 per fill-up with the gas tax suspension.

“Working families are strained,” said Senator Richard Lindsay (D-Kanawha). “Prices on everything from groceries to gas are rising quickly. We need to provide the people with immediate relief.”

The total cost of a month-long pause on the gas tax is approximately $35 million to the state road fund.

WV Democrats recommend a supplemental appropriation from surplus funds to the state road fund so our roads repairs are fully funded. The state currently has a budget surplus approaching $600 million.

The governor’s office has not responded to the letter at this time.

