Grafton loses edge in the fourth quarter, falls to Wheeling Central in the state quarterfinals

Three Bearcats finish in double-figures
Grafton boys' basketball
Grafton boys' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Grafton had the upper hand for most of Wednesday night’s contest with Wheeling Central Catholic in the Class AAA state quarterfinals, but the Maroon Knights were able to expose the Bearcats’ weaknesses in the final quarter of gameplay to take the 73-63 win.

WCC closed the lead to two in the fourth quarter, then went on a 10-4 run to lead 53-45. The Bearcats were not able to overcome the deficit.

Ryan Maier (21), Tanner Moats (15) and Kaden Delaney (11) finished in double-figures for the Bearcats.

Wheeling Central Catholic had four players in double-figures in the win.

