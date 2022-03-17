How to receive reimbursement for pothole damage

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If your vehicle has been damaged by a pothole, there are some areas in West Virginia that allow motorists to file a claim to be reimbursed.

If an incident happens on a state road, a claim can be filed with the state, according to the West Virginia Legislative Claims Commission.

The claimant will need to include the date, time, and place the accident happened as well as the state road number and any nearby landmarks when filing the claim.

The form also says to include the year, make, and model of the vehicle involved and the owners of the vehicle.

In addition, claimants will also need to explain how the damage happened and why the West Virginia Division of Highways should be held liable for the damages.

When submitting the form, claimants must attach copies of bills, receipts, estimates, and a declaration page to seek reimbursement.

The form claimants are required to fill out can be found here. Information on how to fill out a claim can be found here.

Claimants can mail their forms to the West Virginia Claims Commission at the following address:

WV Legislative Claims Commission

1900 Kanawha Blvd., E., Rm. W-334

Charleston, WV 25305-0610

Anyone with any questions can contact the West Virginia Claims Commission at 304-347-4851 or toll free at 877-562-6878.

