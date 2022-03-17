Jerry Lee Gowers, 73, of Mt. Clare passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

He was born in Clarksburg on June 29, 1948, a son of the late Harry and Elva Mae Johnson Gowers.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Darlene Copenhaver Gowers, whom he married on May 27, 1972.

Also surviving are three children, Kelly Lanza of Clarksburg, Brandi Gowers and her companion Tom Paugh of Stevens Run, and Jeremy Gowers and his wife Jennifer of Winchester, VA; eight grandchildren, Vincent, Karlena and Riley Lanza, Tanner Gowers and his wife Alexandra, Wesley Fleming and Brayden, Payton and Hudson Gowers; three great grandchildren, Kayden Lanza, and Nikita and Acelyn Gowers; and one sister, Elva Jean Griffin and her husband Chris of Clarksburg.

He was also preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Everett; one brother-in-law, Roger Everett; and one son-in-law, Joseph Lanza.

Mr. Gowers was a 1966 graduate of Washington Irving High School and a United States Army Veteran. He was the manager for George L. Wilson Company and was formerly employed at Hazel Atlas Glass Factory and Greyhound Bus Lines. Jerry was a man of faith and enjoyed reading the Bible. He also enjoyed music and his greatest passion was trout fishing. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street on Sunday from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where Catholic Funeral Rites will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 11:00 am with Father Casey Mahone presiding.

In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Gowers will be cremated following the service. Inurnment will be held in the Stonewall Park Cemetery at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.